COVID-19: 17,460 new infections in Poland, active cases decreasing

The Health Ministry announced 17,460 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,857,085 including 434,727 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 436,874 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 537 new fatalities – 151 from COVID-19 alone and 386 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 89,045.

According to the ministry, 595,398 people are quarantined and 3,333,313 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 434,727 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday a total of 44,404,322 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,707,123 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,132 out of 2,845 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 271,169,081 coronavirus cases, 5,330,770 deaths and 243,863,443 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 51,018,282, India has the second most with 34,703,644 cases and Brazil third with 22,191,949.