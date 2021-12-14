Polish citizen might be first person to be infected with Omicron in China

Chinese sanitary services confirmed the first infection case with Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, in mainland China. The Global Times, a Chinese government owned daily, reported on Tuesday that the infected person is a Polish citizen who flew to the city of Tianjin, eastern China, from Warsaw.

Wojciech Andrusiewicz, the Health Ministry spokesman, said that “Before leaving Poland on December 6, the woman had a PCR test to detect infections, and the result on December 7 was negative. After arriving in China, she was tested on December 9 and came out positive on December 10. On December 13, sequencing showed that it was the Omicron variant. Another test was performed on 13 December. Another test performed on December 13 once more gave a negative result”.

He added that the Health Department is in constant contact with the woman and her family.



Chinese media reported that the infected person did not have a fever and was classified as asymptomatic. So far, no infection with Omikron has been confirmed in any other passenger from Warsaw.

The authorities of Tianjin informed on Monday that the Polish citizen infected with COVID-19 was taken to hospital.

Chinese authorities apply a “zero covid” strategy and enforce strict restrictions to enter the country. People returning and coming to China are placed in a mandatory quarantine of at least two weeks in designated facilities. During quarantine, newly arrived people are tested several times.

Tianjin authorities have planned to appoint a special zone and medical team to treat people with Omicron to prevent the new variant from spreading to the city, the Global Times stressed.