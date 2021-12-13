Autonomous Serb republic strives for secession from Bosnia and Herzegovina

Serb lawmakers voted to start work on pulling their autonomous Serb Republic out of Bosnia’s armed forces, and judiciary and tax system, in a non-binding motion meant to pave the way for secession from Bosnia.

The three institutions represent key pillars of joint security, rule of law and the economic system in Bosnia, which was divided into two autonomous regions – the Serb Republic and the Federation dominated by Croats and Bosniaks – after the 1992-1995 war.

The vote in the Serb region’s parliament amounted to a non-binding agreement that fell short of a final decision to quit the institutions – a move that would have needed the support of the region’s upper house. It was a strong statement of intent from Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who has long complained about state institutions such as the judiciary and prosecutors, saying they were established based on decisions by international peace envoys and were not enshrined in the constitution.

“Right now we are faced with great challenges. If I do not solve these challenges, there is a danger that Bosnia and Herzegovina will fall apart, and that Republika Srpska will exit. The people, citizens will decide in a referendum on the new Constitution of the Republika Srpska,” he said.

Mr Dodik, who currently serves as the Serb member of Bosnia’s tripartite inter-ethnic presidency, wants to roll back on all reforms made after the war and return the 1995 constitution under which the state was represented by basic institutions only while all powers had belonged to the regions. Opposition leaders and others warned the moves may lead the Serb Republic into a new war.

„What awaits us if we pass a law and form our own army, the army of the Republika Srpska again? And can we do that without war, and without NATO intervention? Should our people worry, will they live peacefully as before?” said Mirko Šarović, President of the SDS Party.

In a joint statement, the embassies of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy as well as the European Union delegation said the parliament’s motion was “a further escalatory step”. Dodik has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, just recently returning from a visit to Moscow. Onlookers place a great deal of blame for the situation on pressure from Russia.