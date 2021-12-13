Bulgaria: New gov’t formed as long legislative deadlock ends

A months-long political crisis that required three elections within one year to be resolved has just concluded as the new Bulgarian government, supported by a coalition that holds a majority in the parliament, has been chosen.

The Bulgarian parliament has chosen Kiril Petrov as the new Prime Minister. Petrov received the support of 134 members of the national assembly, becoming the first head of government in months to be backed by a parliamentary majority.

Mr Petrov himself is the leader of the “We Continue the Change Party”, which holds a centrist, anti-corruption platform. He was backed by the left wing Bulgarian Socialist Party, centre-right Democratic Bulgaria alliance and the anti-corruption “There Is Such a People” party.

The appointment of Kiril Petrov ends the months-long political crisis, in which Bulgaria saw two inconclusive elections, with only the third returning a parliament capable of forming a majority coalition.