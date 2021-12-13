Aid to the Church in Need prepares 10,000 parcels for Lebanese families

10,000 food and hygiene product parcels are being prepared, which will be given to families affected by last year’s explosion in the port of Beirut, as well as refugees from Syria and Iraq, announced the director of the Pontifical Association Aid to the Church in Need, Fr. prof. Waldemar Cisło.

On Monday, representatives of the Pontifical Association Aid to the Church in Need came to Lebanon, where they will prepare parcels to be given to families in need. On Tuesday, the ministers of the President’s Office Krzysztof Kwiatkowski and Bogna Janke are also going to Lebanon, who, on behalf of President Andrzej Duda, will deliver parcels to those in need.

Fr. prof. Cisło emphasised in an interview with the Polish Press Agency that 10,000 jobs are currently being prepared, food and hygiene parcels. He added that on all products that are contained in these packages is the inscription – Humanitarian aid from Poland and the Polish flag. “It is a greeting from Poland to our friends in Lebanon” – emphasised the director of the Association.

He recalled that last year, thanks to sponsors and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the Pontifical Association for Help for the Church in Need prepared and handed over parcels for 5,000 people. families. “And today, thanks to the initiative of President Andrzej Duda, there are packages for 10,000 families,” noted Fr. prof. Cisło.

He stressed that Lebanon has been in a very deep economic, political and social crisis for two years. “All this makes it very difficult for people to live here” said the director of the Association.

He added that the explosion in the port of Beirut in 2020 caused all these problems to escalate. “More than 250 people died then. Some bodies have not been found until today, because the blast of this explosion threw them into the sea” – emphasised Fr. prof. Cisło.

Poles can still help Lebanon by sending an SMS with the text SAVINGS to the number 72405. The funds collected in this way have, inter alia, paid school fees for children who may be left without school.

Specialist for international humanitarian projects of the Pontifical Association Aid to the Church in Need, Fr. Piotr Wojtasiński emphasised that the packages being prepared contain, among others, rice, pasta, sugar, flour, vegetable oil, as well as cleaning products – shampoos, washing agents, and dishwashing liquids. “All the things that are most needed by the Lebanese today, but also refugees from Syria and Iraq, to ​​whom we hand over these parcels,” said Fr. Wojtasiński. He added that one such package should be enough for about three weeks.

“We distribute these parcels in Lebanon through the foundations we cooperate with. They know best who these parcels should be intended for. the economic crisis, but also these packages will be intended for refugees from Syria and Iraq,” said Fr. Wojtasiński.

Helping the Church in Need helps Catholics in 140 countries. The scope of assistance includes media evangelisation, theological education, biblical apostolate, pastoral assistance, catechesis, mass scholarships, means of transport, construction assistance. Aid to the Church in Need was founded in 1947 by the Dutch Norbertan Father Werenfried van Straaten (1913-2003).