They are Her Majesty’s top agents: Next 007 may be neither male nor female

A never-ending dispute concerning whether James Bond should be male or female may be handled by making this epic character… non-binary, according to Barbara Broccoli, the 007’s producer.

Ms Broccoli spoke in the Girls On Film podcast about the future of the legendary creation of Her Majesty’s top agent after Daniel Craig’s retirement from the role after the No Time To Die production.

Referring to James Bond’s masculinity, the American, who co-controls the 007 franchise along with her half-brother Michael G. Wilson said the creation should remain male, as she rejects the idea of making movies “where women are playing men.” Instead, she is of the opinion that there should be more films about female leading characters.

However, she remained open about the idea of the character becoming non-binary some day, but the prevailing factor while determining this would be “finding the right actor.” However, Barbara Broccoli warned that such a change, despite the times changing, might not be welcomed by the fans.

At the same time she stated that although she wanted the 007 to be British, the next Bond might not be white.

“We want the actor to be British… and British, as we know, can be many things,” Ms Broccoli said.

So far, 25 movies about James Bond portrayed by seven actors have been made, with the next ones certainly to come. Among the names linked with taking over the role are Idris Elba (Thor, Avengers) Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Tom Hardy (Mad Max, Bronson) and Richard Madden (Bodyguard).