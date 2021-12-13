Newly-arrived British troops to assist Polish soldiers at border

Mariusz Błaszczak/Twitter

The additional group of British soldiers which landed in Poland on Monday will assist Polish soldiers in, among other tasks, the repair and construction of a temporary fence at the Polish-Belarusian border, announced the Polish defense minister.

Mariusz Błaszczak wrote on Twitter that “the joint response to hybrid threats is an expression of our solidarity.”

He had pointed out last week that the first group of British troops which had arrived in Poland previously had already begun assisting the Polish army at the country’s border with Belarus.

Earlier, President Andrzej Duda had issued a decision which authorised the stay of up to 155 British soldiers on Polish territory.

According to the order, which is valid until the end of April 2022, up to 150 Estonian soldiers will also be allowed to stay in Poland and assist the Polish army by providing it with engineering and reconnaissance support.