PM attends V4 summit in Budapest featuring French President

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki came to Budapest on Monday for a meeting of the heads of governments of the Visegrad Group (V4) countries with the participation of the President of France. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the current geopolitical situation in Europe, including threats related to illegal migration and the crisis caused by energy prices.

Government spokesman Piotr Müller said that the meeting of the prime ministers of the Visegrad Group countries with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will be an opportunity for talks, inter alia, on climate and energy policy in the context of the current energy price crisis.

“The topics of security and defence, as well as migration and the protection of the external borders of the European Union will also be discussed, with particular emphasis on the current situation on the Polish-Belarusian border of the European Union,” said Mr Müller.

He added that during his visit to Budapest, there would be a meeting of the prime ministers of the V4 countries, followed by a plenary session with the participation of the French president. After its completion, a meeting with the media and a working lunch for leaders are planned.

During his visit to Budapest, Prime Minister Morawiecki will also visit the House of Terror, a museum commemorating the victims of totalitarianism in Hungary and the heroes of the 1956 Hungarian Uprising.

The Visegrad Group is an association of four countries: Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, which has been operating since 1991. The meeting on December 13 is organised under the Hungarian V4 presidency, which began on July 1 this year. and will last until June 30, 2022.

From January 1, 2022, France will take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The last meeting in the V4 + France format was held on May 28, 2019 in Brussels, on the occasion of the European Council summit.

In turn, at the end of November this year, the head of the Polish government held a series of meetings with European leaders with whom he discussed the current geopolitical threats, including the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border of the European Union. As part of the tour, he met, among others, the prime ministers of the V4 countries, as well as with the president of France.