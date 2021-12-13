Support up for ruling coalition, opposition down

Support for the ruling United Right (ZP) coalition rose 2 percentage points to 31 percent in December, the CBOS pollster wrote in a Wednesday-published survey.

Main opposition group the Civic Coalition (KO) suffered a 4-point drop to 14 percent, the recently-founded Poland 2050 group marked a 2-point rise to 14 percent.

Support for the right wing Confederation party has risen from 6 to 7 percent, the Left remains unchanged at 5 percent, CBOS wrote.

The Polish People’s Party (PSL) marked a rise from 2 to 3 percent which is not enough to achieve the threshold required to win lower house of parliament seats.

CBOS ran the mixed-mode survey from Nov. 29 to Dec. 14 on a representative sample of 1,063 adult Poles.