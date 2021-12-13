Poland to handle EU vaccines for Eastern Partnership countries

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Poland has become the coordinator of the EU TeamEurope project for the distribution of vaccines to the Eastern Partnership countries.

On Monday, Poland signed an agreement with the European Commission on the resale and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines from EU countries to the Eastern Partnership countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

The signing ceremony was attended by EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi and Zbigniew Rau, Poland’s foreign minister.

Rau said during the event that the development of cooperation with Eastern Partnership countries is among Poland’s priorities.

“The TeamEurope initiative coordinated by Poland, whose goal is free, fair and sustainable access to vaccination against Covid-19 in the Eastern Partnership countries, is another example of solidarity with this region,” he added.