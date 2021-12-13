Polish anti-monopoly office opens investigation into Apple

MIKE NELSON/PAP/EPA

Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) has launched an antitrust investigation into Apple’s new privacy policy and new rules on personal data processing, the office announced on Monday.

Tomasz Chrostny, UOKIK’s head, said they had opened the investigation in relation to rules that Apple introduced in “the privacy policy and the processing of personal data on mobile devices with the iOS operating system.”

It covers Iphones and Ipads operating on iOS 14.5, ipadOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5 and on later versions of the iOS system.

“In our investigation we want to verify whether Apple’s actions serve to eliminate competitors in the market of personalised advertisement by boosting the sale of its own services,” Chrostny said, as quoted in a press release.

UOKiK explained that new rules introduced by Apple might limit access of other companies to data used to offer personalized ads, including personal data.

“There are concerns that the rules established by Apple might be aimed at promoting its own advertising service, Apple Search Ads,” the Polish office concluded.