COVID-19: Poland to coordinate vaccines supplies for Eastern Partnership

Poland has become the coordinator of the EU TeamEurope programme for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to Eastern Partnership countries. The programme includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

COVID-19: Poland sends 300,000 doses of vaccine to Ukraine

An agreement on this matter was signed in Brussels by Zbigniew Rau, Polish Foreign Minister, Olivér Várhelyi, Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, and Beata Daszyńska-Muzyczka, head of the National Development Bank (BGK).

During the event Minister Rau said that the development of cooperation with Eastern Partnership countries is among Poland’s priorities.



“The TeamEurope initiative coordinated by Poland, whose goal is free, fair and sustainable access to vaccination against COVID-19 in the Eastern Partnership countries, is another example of solidarity with this region,” he added.

“This is very good news. We are happy that vaccines will be delivered before Christmas. Thanks to the help of our Polish friends, vaccine deliveries will be easier, faster and cheaper. And only vaccines can save us all,” said European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi.



The Permanent Representation of Poland to the European Union was the programme’s initiator. After the political approval by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the procedures were finalised.

The contract is set for 2 years, with the European Commission allocating EUR 35 million in funds. The programme will work as follows – an Eastern Partnership country will receive vaccines free of charge, and then Brussels will settle accounts with EU countries.



Poland, as a coordinator, will compile the amount of demand from countries across the eastern border and provide information to European capitals.

The agreement was signed two days before the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.