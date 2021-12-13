President Duda offers condolences to USA over tornado deaths

Andrzej Duda/Twitter

Polish President Andrzej Duda has expressed his condolences to Joe Biden, his US counterpart, after scores of Americans were killed by tornadoes that ripped through eight states.

“In the name of the entire Polish Nation, I offer my heartfelt condolences to President Joe Biden @POTUS and to all Americans on the death of innocent victims of the tragic tornadoes. Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” Duda wrote on Twitter on Monday morning.

At least 50 tornadoes swept through eight US states over the weekend, according to reports by the US Storm Prediction Center (SPC). Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Tennessee are listed.

Kentucky is the most affected state. The governor of the state, Andy Beshear, warned on Sunday night that the total death toll could exceed 100 people. According to him, it was the most devastating tornado in the history of the state.