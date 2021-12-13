EU, UK and US discuss possibility of imposing new sanctions on Russia

The European Union along with Great Britain and the United States are discussing the possibility of imposing new sanctions on Russia, Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy announced. However, no decision on this matter will be taken at Monday’s ministerial meeting in Brussels, he added.

In July 2014, the European Union and the US imposed economic sanctions on Russia against its energy, banking and defence sectors. The EU diplomat made it clear that more sanctions could be adopted in the event of a Russian attempt to invade Ukraine.

“We are in deterrent mode,” Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

“We will send a clear signal that any aggression against Ukraine will have a high cost for Russia… We are studying together with the US and the UK what (the sanctions) could be, when and how, in a coordinated manner,” he emphasised.



Mr Borrell pointed out that the most important topic of the Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels will be the situation in Ukraine and the Russian expansion of armed forces on their border. He stressed that any Russian attack on Ukraine would be “very costly” for Moscow.





EU diplomats told Reuters the discussion was about a potential gradual increase in sanctions, ranging from possible travel bans and asset freezes against members of the Russian political elite to banning all financial and banking ties to Russia.

“We are convinced that Russia is actually preparing for an all-out war against Ukraine. It is an unprecedented event since probably WWII,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.