One killed, 12 injured in bomb explosion in Russian nunnery

A home-made bomb exploded on Monday on the territory of an orthodox nunnery in Serpukhov near Moscow. According to the Interfax Agency, one person was killed in the attack and 12 people were injured – all teenagers.

The explosion took place on Monday morning. According to the Meduza.io news website, an 18-year-old teenager entered the convent in Serpukhov and detonated a home-made bomb. The TASS agency reported that the striker had previously studied at a convent school.

The Interfax agency specified that the perpetrator acted for personal reasons.

Witnesses told Russian journalists that the attacker did not have good contacts with teachers during his studies and by detonating the bomb he wanted to take revenge.

Representatives of the emergency services, the police and the Investigative Committee came to the scene.

“The number of injured people has risen to 12, all of them are teenagers. One of them, a 15-year-old, was hospitalised in a serious condition,” the TASS agency reported, citing sources in the Russian services.

The bomber died as a result of his injuries. Investigators have not ruled out that he might have carried another explosive, and sappers are combing the monastery grounds.

According to witnesses, the teenager also had another weapon, similar to a machete.