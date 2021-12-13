Poland reports 11,379 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 29 deaths

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 11,379 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 29 deaths over the past 24 hours to Monday morning, against 19,452 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 24,051 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 23,644 recorded the day prior, including 2,152 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,845 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 566,736 people are under quarantine. So far 3,314,243 people have recovered.