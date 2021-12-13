TVP WORLD releases new programme ‘Three Seas’

The new TVP WORLD show will focus on the political and economic news from countries of the Three Seas initiative.

The programme called “Three Seas” will broadly cover the subject of the Three Seas region, covering both political and economic issues. You will be able to learn more about the strategic situation in the region, investments and development.

The show will be divided into two parts. The first being a summary of events related to the countries involved in the initiative. The second, a deep dive into the most important current issue in the Three Seas region.

The Three Seas Initiative is a forum of European Union countries in Central and Eastern Europe located between the Baltic, Adriatic, and the Black Sea. It has been created to promote regional dialogue on a variety of issues affecting the countries of the region.

It is made up of twelve member countries: the three Baltic states (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia) the Visegrad Four (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary), plus Austria, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Slovenia.