Dozens killed, thousands cut off as tornadoes hit the US

At least 100 people have been killed throughout areas of the midwestern United States as a number of tornados hit the region. The storm outbreak has led to destruction of entire towns and left hundreds of thousands without power, with the state of Kentucky being hit the worst.

The genesis of the tornado outbreak was a series of overnight thunderstorms, including a supercell storm that formed in northeast Arkansas. That storm moved from Arkansas and Missouri and into Tennessee and Kentucky.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday that widespread damage is making rescue efforts a challenge in his state.

“This event is the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event in Kentucky’s history. I believe that by the end of today or tomorrow, we will be north of at least 70 lives lost here in Kentucky. I think we will have lost more than 100 people, and I think it could rise significantly in those numbers.”

In addition to the loss of human life, thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed. Hundreds of thousands of people remain without electricity as power lines have been damaged. More than 70,000 people were left without power in Tennessee alone.