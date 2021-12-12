Breaking the ice: Christmas sculptures of all shapes and sizes

The Łódź ice-saw massacre is on…and the Santas get going. The ice sculptor Krystian Waganiak, his family and friends make sure there’s never a dull moment in the vicinity at this time of year, and always have a lot of fun in the process.

Before he starts working, Krystian freezes the water for four days – which gives him plenty of time to think about what he’s actually going to sculpt.

And when it’s ready, everybody comes to see it – which kind of helps… break the ice between neighbours – not that relations were ever frosty or anything.