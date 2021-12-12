Christmas holidays abroad with additional restrictions

During the Christmas holidays, traveling around Europe is facilitated by the EU vaccination certificate, which indicates the acquisition of immunity after an infection, or a coronavirus test result. However, additional restrictions await Poles going to Portugal, the Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland, Greece, Norway and Malta.

In Portugal, a state of natural disaster is in effect until March 20, 2022 and people arriving by plane must present a negative test or medical certificate confirming that they have passed Covid-19 in the last 6 months. The proof of vaccination is not accepted. It is honoured only at the land border, but only for travellers coming from EU regions with a low level of infection according to the classification of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Those coming from Poland, which is marked in red on the ECDC map taking into account the rates of infection from the last 14 days (like most of the continent), must present a PCR test from the last 72 hours or an antigen test from 48 hours or a European covid certificate confirming recovery at the border.

Due to the high number of cases, the German federal government classifies Poland as a high-risk area. Hence, any person leaving Poland to Germany who is not fully vaccinated or cured must undergo a ten-day quarantine, from which he can be released after obtaining a negative test result not earlier than five days after entry. For children under 12, quarantine lasts five days. On the ski slopes, the 3G rule applies (geimpft, genesen, getestet, i.e. vaccinated, recuperated, tested) and the requirement to cover the face in cable cars.

On entry to the Czech Republic, unvaccinated Polish citizens must present a negative PCR test result not earlier than 72 hours before arrival. In addition, they must perform an additional PCR test between the fifth and seventh day after arrival, and to receive the result, they must wear the FFP2 mask everywhere outside the place of residence.

All travellers coming to Switzerland from abroad are required to register their arrival online 48 hours prior to arrival, and those over 16 must also present a negative PCR test result (not older than 72 hours). This also applies to vaccinated and convalescent people. The test must be repeated between the fourth and seventh day of arrival, and it may also be an antigen test. Throughout the country, a covid certificate is required at the entrance to restaurants or recreational facilities, a mask is required in means of transport and shops, but individual cantons may impose stricter requirements.

Greece remains open to fully vaccinated tourists as well as those who have had Covid-19 in the past 90 days, with the Recover Certificate only valid 30 days after the first positive test result. The unvaccinated need a PCR test that is negative for 72 hours or an antigen test that is valid for 48 hours. In the country, it is obligatory to wear masks in a confined space. When entering the interiors of restaurants or museums, a certificate of immunisation or recovery is required and no testing is required. You can enter shopping malls and eateries with outdoor seating only after presenting the test or certificate of vaccination or recovery.

From December 12, the lockdown in Austria is gradually coming to an end, which makes it possible to travel again for tourist purposes. On Sunday, among others, Tyrol and Vorarlberg, on Friday – Salzburg, Styria and Carinthia, and from 20 December in Vienna. Although a European covid certificate is valid for entry, only a vaccination or recovery certificate (2G) will be accepted in the country for people over 12 years of age. Special FFP2 masks should be worn in closed public places. In the capital of the country, children from the age of 6 need a PCR test. The 2G rule also applies on the slopes.

Before coming to France, you must complete an online Passenger Locator Form (dPLF). In public places and long-distance public transport, people from the age of 12 must have sanitary passports proving vaccination, recovery or a negative PCR test result for the last 72 hours). Wearing masks is obligatory in closed and open places where a lot of people are gathered, including at Christmas markets. A covid passport is not required to use the ski lifts, but you should cover your face with a mask.

When entering Italy, a dPLF and a covid pass are required, confirming vaccination within the last 9 months, recovery up to 6 months earlier, or a negative PCR test from 72 hours ago or an antigen test from 48 hours ago. It is required in most public places, incl. in hotels, on ski slopes and public transport. Until January 15, the so-called Super Green Pass, necessary at the entrance to the interiors of restaurants and for cultural and sports events, can only be obtained by cured and vaccinated people.

Norway has the most restrictive entry regulations in Scandinavia. All travellers, including those who are vaccinated, must register their stay on entrynorway.no prior to entry and then submit to the Covid-19 test at the border or up to 24 hours after arrival.

From December 1, people coming to the Canary Islands must have a vaccine passport or a document confirming a negative Covid-19 test or a medical certificate confirming the presence of the disease. Among the regions which, under certain conditions, have limited the possibility of entering dining and entertainment establishments, there are, among others Aragon, Catalonia, Galicia, Navarre, Balearic Islands and Valencia. Medical documents confirming the absence of coronavirus are required from customers there.

Tourists can fly to Malta by presenting the dPLF and the EU covid certificate confirming that they have completed the full course of vaccination against Covid-19. People without such a certificate, even those who have had an infection or have a current negative test, will be referred to a 14-day self-paid quarantine (approx. EUR 100 per night). A vaccination certificate is required for travellers 12 years of age or older. Children under 5 do not have to have it. Children 5-11 years of age accompanying vaccinated parents and people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons will avoid quarantine if they present a negative PCR test result from up to 72 hours ago.