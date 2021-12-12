Nord Stream 2 on agenda of Morawiecki-Scholz Warsaw talks

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet later on Sunday with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks on EU affairs, security and energy issues, the Belarus migrant crisis and Nord Stream 2, a Russian gas pipeline to Germany.

During a visit to Rome on Thursday, Morawiecki said he would urge Scholz to rebuff Russian pressure and oppose the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which would bring Russian gas directly to Germany, as it could be used by Moscow as a tool to blackmail Europe.

The government spokesman, Piotr Mueller, said on Sunday this will be the first meeting between the two since Scholz took the position of German chancellor.

The politicians have talked before, in late November, during Morawiecki’s visit to Berlin as part of a series of meetings in European capitals on the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.

According to Mueller, the topics of the Sunday meeting will include current bilateral and EU issues, “including in particular migration and energy issues…. security issues and the situation on the eastern border of the European Union.”

Nord Stream 2 (NS2) is a contested Russian-German gas pipeline which bypasses Ukraine and endangers, according to its critics, energy security in Eastern Europe. Poland has repeatedly warned that NS2 will make Europe even more dependent on Russian gas and will put Europe at risk of blackmail by Moscow.