More than 3,500 migrants have returned from Belarus: Iraqi MFA

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement to the INA agency, according to which a total of 3,556 Iraqis who were stuck on the border between Belarus and Poland have been evacuated to the country so far.

Iraq recalled that so far, nine special cruises have been organised for them.

Ahmed al-Sahaf, the spokesman of the ministry, highlighted that the launch of flights for the transport of Iraqi citizens from Belarus would not be possible had it not been for the cooperation with Iraqi Airways.

“The Iraqi consular service issued a total of 383 passports to people who lost their documents and found themselves on the territory of Belarus, Lithuania, Latvia or Poland,” Mr al-Sahaf reported.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working closely with the country’s embassies in Moscow and Warsaw and will continue to support the evacuation of the Iraqi migrants by encouraging them to follow the voluntary return path and issuing passports when needed,” the spokesman said.

Ahmed al-Sahaf also announced that delegations from the consular department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq are still present in the capital of Belarus – Minsk, as well as in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.