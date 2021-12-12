Poland reports 19,452 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 65 deaths

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland recorded 19,452 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 65 deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 23,764 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 23,644 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 23,755 recorded the day prior, including 2,142 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,845 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 625,426 people are under quarantine. So far 3,289,117 people have recovered.