Polish soldier wounded during migrant attack on border with Belarus

A Polish soldier has been injured during an attack by a group of migrants on the border with Belarus, the Border Guard said on Sunday.

A group of 55 aggressive people tried to cross the Polish border near the village of Czeremcha, north-eastern Poland, on Sunday, the Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

“One soldier of #WojskoPolskie (Polish Army – PAP) was hit with a stone in the face, he received pre-medical aid on the spot,” the tweet said.

On Saturday, 52 people attempted to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland, the Border Guard also said.

Poland has been struggling to stem a wave of migrants trying to cross its eastern border from Belarus. EU members accuse the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, of instigating the crisis in order to destabilise the bloc.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been nearly 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish border from Belarus, including over 8,900 in November and nearly 17,500 in October.