Peak of fourth Covid-19 wave different from previous ones, minister says

Poland’s health minister wrote on social media on Saturday that the current drop in Covid-19 infections shows the fourth wave of the coronavirus clearly differs from the waves experienced earlier.

Adam Niedzielski said on Twitter that the past two days have seen a week-on-week drop in infections of over 5 percent, which means the past fortnight’s daily average of over 23,000 new infections was “finally going down.”

Niedzielski said the figures indicated that the peak of the current fourth Covid-19 wave “clearly differed” from the zeniths of earlier waves.

On Friday, Poland’s Ministry of Health reported 24,991 new Covid-19 infections, down from the previous two week’s daily average of 25,576.