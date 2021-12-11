Many events planned for the 40th anniversary of the introduction of martial law in Poland

On Sunday before midnight and on Monday, President Andrzej Duda will take part in the celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the introduction of martial law in Poland. Many events commemorating this sad time in Polish history are also being prepared by the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN).

“On Sunday President Andrzej Duda will take part in the ceremony commemorating the death of Grzegorz Przemyk,” the presidential Press Office told the Polish Press Agency. Later on he will take part in the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the introduction of martial law in Poland.





The head of state will place candles in front of the plaque commemorating Kornel Morawiecki, the founder of the “Fighting Solidarity” organisation and father of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and a plaque dedicated to “All the nameless heroes who in the years 1981-1989 did not hesitate to sacrifice their freedom and even their lives in the fight for NSZZ ‘Solidarność’ and the independent Republic of Poland”.

At 12.30 CET a ceremony is planned to mark the 40th anniversary of the introduction of martial law, during which the President Andrzej Duda will award Centenary of Regained Independence medals to distinguished activists of NSZZ “Solidarity”, participants of the democratic opposition to the Polish People’s Republic (PRL).

Later on the Polish President will light the “Light of Freedom” on the 40th anniversary of the introduction of martial law in Poland at Marshal Józef Piłsudski Square. At this time he will address Polish citizens.

Moreover the Institute of National Remembrance planned debates, conferences, exhibitions, concerts, lectures and the official release of a database showing the people interned under martial law.