Infection average “finally started to decline”: Health Minister

“Today is the second day in a row when the fall in the number of new infections from week to week exceeds 5 percent,” Health Minister Adam Niedzielski announced on Saturday on social media.

The Minister added that “the 7-day average, which has been above 23,000 for 2 weeks, has finally started to decline. The apogee of the fourth wave is clearly different from the previous ones”. .

On Saturday the Health Ministry announced 23,764 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country 3,808,798 including 456,821 still active.

The ministry also announced 486 new fatalities, 132 from COVID-19 alone and 354 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases, increasing the death toll to 88,414.