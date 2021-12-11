COVID-19: 23,764 new infections in Poland, active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 23,764 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country 3,808,798 including 456,821 still active. The number of active cases was 460,091 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 486 new fatalities – 132 from COVID-19 alone and 354 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in the country rose to 88,414.

According to the ministry, a total of 700,741 people are quarantined and 3,263,563 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 456,821 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.







As of Saturday, a total of 44,015,507 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,663,982 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,104 out of 2,827 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 269,543,846 coronavirus cases, 5,314,669 deaths and 242,482,440 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 50,705,257. India has the second most with 34,682,736 cases and Brazil third with 22,184,824.