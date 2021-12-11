Poland reports 23,764 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 486 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 23,764 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 486 deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 24,991 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 23,755 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 23,706 recorded the day prior, including 2,104 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,827 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 700,741 people are under quarantine. So far 3,263,563 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 44,015,507 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,663,982 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.