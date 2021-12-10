Budget debate in Turkish parliament erupts into regular brawl

Turkish parliament has been gripped by shouting, insults and scuffles this week as lawmakers have debated budgets and policy while the economy reels from a currency crash and inflation spiral.

An intense budget debate between the Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and an opposition lawmaker Erkan Aydin escalated into a regular brawl involving dozens of members pushing and pulling at each other in the chamber.

Mr Aydin, a main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) deputy, asked Mr Soylu why he used a plane belonging to a businessman accused of money laundering. He produced a picture purporting to show the minister on the plane.

“You’re lying! You are a liar!” Mr Soylu responded, triggering the scuffles between CHP and ruling AK Party (AKP) lawmakers.

The turmoil in parliament reflected strains on the streets where many Turks have struggled to buy enough food and medicines, and saw their budgets upended, after the lira tumbled some 30 percent last month and inflation soared above 21 percent.

A series of aggressive interest rate cuts sparked the market crash. Despite widespread criticism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has backed the policy as part of a new economic programme that he says stresses exports, credit and economic growth.

Tensions also flared in parliament on Monday (December 6) when AKP lawmakers interrupted and insulted CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu over his criticism of the government’s economic management, and his use of what looked like a hand gesture considered obscene.