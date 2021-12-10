Pandemic restrictions small price for health, life, PM says

Morawiecki highlighted the high death toll of Covid-19, and said close to 90,000 people have died from the disease in Poland so far.

Mateusz Morawiecki/Facebook

Poland’s prime minister said on Friday that a new package of pandemic restrictions announced by the health minister was “a small price to pay for health and life.”

Mateusz Morawiecki said in his regular Facebook podcast that the restrictions were necessary as Covid-16 infection levels were running high, with the weekly average for Poland currently at over 23,000.

He added that although a tighter pandemic regime could be burdensome for many, it was better than infection with and possible death from the Covid-19 disease.

“A few weeks of greater alertness and restrictions is a small price to pay for the health and lives of Poles,” Morawiecki said.

He also appealed to Poles to inoculate themselves and stressed that the more people are vaccinated, the sooner the restrictions will disappear.

Morawiecki stressed that only vaccination could halt the coronavirus, and complained that too few Poles had taken their inoculation shots although the government had ensured sufficient supplies of vaccine.

“How many more must die for us to understand that it’s high time to get vaccinated?” he asked.

He also denied rumours about the dangerous side-effects of vaccination, asking rhetorically if “anyone knew anyone who experienced more than a pain in their arm after taking the vaccine.”

Morawiecki said some of the data on the alleged harmfulness of the vaccines comes from Russian online trolls and aim to destabilise Poland and the EU.

“The aim here is clear: the weaker Poland and Europe are, the stronger Russia is,” he said.

Morawiecki added the government will try to avoid introducing a stricter pandemic regime for as long as possible.