Friday is first day to see a fall in Covid infections – health min

Adam Niedzielski, the health minister, said that this is the first day when a clear decrease in the number of infections could be seen across Poland.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded its first significant drop in Covid infections on Friday, the health minister said.

Official figures released on Friday morning for the previous 24 hours put the number of new coronavirus infections at 24,991 and deaths at 571.

“Today’s result, close to 25,000 infections, means that it is about 7-8 percent less than last week, but unfortunately it is not positive information in the sense that it is not yet a clear change in the trend, we must wait and observe the situation over the coming days and see how the number of infections will look week by week,” the minister said.

“But one thing we can be sure of, these signs of improvement will not translate into the situation in hospitals,” he continued. “We still have a very high level of hospitalisations, amounting to nearly 24,000 nationwide, and these hospitalisations will certainly continue over the coming weeks. Of course, we are increasing the number of beds, which has long exceeded 30,000 when it comes to beds for Covid, and on a national scale we already have 25 temporary hospitals.”