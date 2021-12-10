We must stand together amid border crisis: Latvian MoD

Middle Eastern migrants continue to storm the EU borders from Belarus. On Friday night, the Polish Border Guard recorded 121 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian frontier.

A group of illegal immigrants tried to enter Poland through a gap in the temporary barbed-wire border fence. Polish authorities have previously accused Belarusian troops of aiding the migrants and damaging the barrier.

The situation at the Polish, Lithuanian and Latvian borders with Belarus remains tense. In an interview for TVP, the Latvian secretary of state of the ministry of defence, Janis Garisons, emphasised the need for the three EU countries to stand together, and thanked Poland for its support in deterring the migrants.

Some countries, like the Czech Republic, Estonia and Great Britain are also sending their troops to the region to assist in protecting the EU borders, namely repairing border fences and coordinating surveillance actions.