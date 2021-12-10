Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at price: EC

Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a price, Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, but declined to say outright if such a move by Moscow would trigger EU sanctions against the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2.

The EC president was speaking at a joint news conference with Germany’s new Chancellor Olaf Scholz in response to a question if cutting off Nord Stream 2 would be part of any stepping up of sanctions on Russia in case it attacked Ukraine.

“As the EU Commission, in June the European Council tasked us with developing options on Russia and we have done that now,” Ms von der Leyen said.

“Any aggression has to come at a price, that is why we will communicate these points to Russia, but we will not be making them public,” she added.

Ms von der Leyen highlighted that “energy cannot be a means to exert pressure and European energy security has to be secured.”

In turn, Ms Scholz refused to spell out the exact consequences of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Also on Friday, the Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau met with another member of the new German government, his counterpart Annalena Baerbock. He reiterated the country’s firm stance on Nord Stream 2, demanding its closure. According to Poland, the pipeline poses a threat to the energy security and sovereignty of Europe.