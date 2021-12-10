Prosecutors charge Gdansk mayor murderer

Prosecutors in Gdańsk, northern Poland have charged Stefan W. (name withheld due to the privacy law), a man who stabbed to death the city’s mayor Paweł Adamowicz during a televised charity event with murder, almost three years after the incident.

Mr Adamowicz died from stab wounds in hospital on January 14, 2019, having been assaulted on stage by a man wielding a knife at a nationwide charity event on the previous day. The perpetrator, Stefan W., was a repeated offender, having served 5.5 years in prison in years 2013-2018.

In the course of the investigation, the CCTV and the TVN television station recordings, as well as those made with the private telephones of people participating in the event were secured. Over 400 witnesses were questioned, including those present on the scene at the time of the attack, the organisers, security guards, participants of the event, as well as fellow inmates and staff of penitentiary units where the murderer was serving his sentence prior to the attack, and his family members.

Investigators received 60 opinions, including biological ones, concerning microtraces, toxicological, dactyloscopic and information technologies concerning the content of various carriers, as well as those from the field of forensic medicine, psychological and psychiatric ones concerning Stefan W.

The spokeswoman for the local prosecutor’s office, Grażyna Wawryniuk said that the man had been charged with murder and forcing another person to take specific actions.

She added that the man was a repeat offender with diminished responsibility at the time of the crime.

The mayor’s wife, Magdalena Adamowicz, now a member of the European Parliament, said at a press briefing on Friday that she was “relieved to hear that after three years of the prosecutors’ investigation the case was finally brought to court”.

Stefan W. is facing the maximum penalty of a life sentence. The court may apply extraordinary mitigation of punishment against the perpetrator due to his diminished responsibility at the time of committing a murder.