Majority of Poles say living in Poland affects mental health – survey

Archiwum Turczyk/PAP

As many as 71 percent of Poles consider living conditions in Poland to be harmful to their mental health, a new study has found.

According to the “The Mental Health of Poles” study by CBOS, just 17 percent thought the conditions had no effect on their mental health.

Of the 71 percent 42 percent said that living conditions were rather harmful, while 29 percent were fully convinced that their wellbeing was damaged.

Seventeen percent believe that current living conditions in Poland have no effect on their mental health while 12 percent have no opinion on the matter.

The opinion that living conditions are harmful to the mental health of Poles is found in nearly all socio-demographic groups. This belief is most often expressed by the youngest surveyed group (18-24 year-olds), residents of large cities and people with a higher education.

Those who believe that living conditions are not a contributing factor to the mental health of Poles are mainly housewives, people describing their situation as good, elderly respondents, inhabitants of small towns and villages and people with a basic education.

Compared to the results of previous studies, the percentage of Poles who feel anxious about their mental health has slightly increased and now stands at 39 percent. More than half of the respondents (57 percent) do not experience such problems.

The study was carried out using mixed-mode procedures on a representative sample of 1,100 adult Poles. The survey was carried out on 4-14 November 2021.