Polish FM demands Nord Stream 2 to be shut down

The Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau demanded the closure of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline during his meeting with the new German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, who visited Warsaw on Friday.

“Our politics regarding this topic will remain unchanged,” the Polish diplomat said during a joint press conference following their meeting.

Mr Rau added that it was also the politics conducted by the former German governments which were co-responsible for increasing the threat to peace in Europe posed by the pipeline.

“Being driven by greed for profit, they had taken a very bad decision – which is clearly visible today – to cooperate with Russia in the construction of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines,” he stated.

At the same time, the Polish FM stressed the importance of Ms Baerbock’s visit, for whom it was the third official foreign trip since she took office.

“Symbols are an important element of politics and your visit is for me a sign of intentions to give Polish-German allied relations a priority, and base them on mutual respect, neighbourliness and friendliness,” Mr Rau said.

He went on to say that it is “a continuation of a good tradition, according to which, a new German foreign minister pays a visit to Warsaw shortly after visiting Paris and Brussels,” and that Poland was determined to strengthen a bilateral strategic dialogue, especially in areas when there was a difference of opinion.

Touching on WWII, a sensitive subject for the Polish government, Zbigniew Rau said Poland expected Germany to return to talks on art looted by Germany during the war, and to be ready to start negotiations on compensation.

In turn, the German minister assured her Polish counterpart of Germany’s full solidarity with Poland and the Baltic States in the face of attempts by Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka to blackmail them.

Nord Stream 2 is the controversial Russian-German gas pipeline that bypasses Ukraine and endangers, according to its critics, energy security in Eastern Europe. Poland has repeatedly warned that the pipeline will make Europe even more dependent on Russian gas and will put Europe at risk of blackmail by Moscow.