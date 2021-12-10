Polish president meets new German foreign minister

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on Friday morning received the new German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, Duda’s office has reported.

The Polish president congratulated the German minister on her new post, the President’s Office said.

“The talks focused on bilateral issues and European policy in the context of energy security,” the Office wrote.

Warsaw was the third foreign capital Baerbock had visited since coming into office. She had earlier travelled to Paris and Brussels.

Apart from meeting the president, her agenda included talks with her Polish counterpart later on Friday.

Baerbock is a leader of The Greens and has become cabinet member and Germany’s first female foreign minister under Chancellor Olaf Scholz in his new coalition government.