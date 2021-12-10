Polish president meets new German Foreign Minister

On Friday Polish President Andrzej Duda received the new German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, in the Presidential Palace and congratulated her on taking up the position of the head of German diplomacy, the Presidential Office reported.

“The talks focused on bilateral issues and European policy in the context of energy security,” the office wrote.

Warsaw was the third foreign capital the newly appointed Minister had since coming into office. Earlier she travelled to Paris and Brussels.

Apart from meeting the president, her agenda included talks with her Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau later on Friday.

Annalena Baerbock is one of the leaders of the Greens and has become cabinet member and Germany’s first female foreign minister under Social-democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz in his new coalition government.

At the beginning of her inaugural trip to Paris, Brussels and Warsaw, Minister Baerbock emphasised that during these visits her “main concern would be to listen to Germany’s closest partners”.