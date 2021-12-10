Polish inflation to reach its peak in Jan/Feb, FinMin says

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Inflation in Poland will reach its peak in January or February and then slowly fall, the Polish finance minister said on Friday.

The Polish inflation rate has been gathering speed in recent months, rising to 7.7 percent in November, with a further increase expected in December.

“We expect inflation to peak in January, February, then it will be slowly going down. If some other factor emerges… which will be more fuel to inflation, we have the option of applying another (anti-inflation) shield,” Tadeusz Koscinski announced on Polish Radio 3.

On Thursday, Polish MPs approved a temporary tax exemption on energy supplies for households as well as a temporary reduction of tax on fuels. They also voted for a one-off payment to less wealthy Poles. All the measures had been included in the Polish anti-inflation shield.