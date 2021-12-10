Young children can get first Covid jabs from Thursday

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Poland plans to start coronavirus vaccinations for children aged 5-11, the youngest group so far, on Thursday, a deputy health minister has said.

The European Commission gave the green light for the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to be used for inoculating children against Covid-19 following a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency.

Waldemar Kraska told Radio Plus on Friday that the youngest group consists of more than 2.6 million children.

“The vaccines should be in the country by December 13 and in the following days we want to distribute them to (vaccination) points,” Kraska said.

The first vaccinations will be performed on Thursday, while registration will start a few days earlier, according to the deputy minister.

Kraska also said that his ministry was recommending that children go back to school after the Christmas-New Year break. “Our position is the same as (Education) Minister (Przemyslaw) Czarnek’s: Children should be learning in schools, not from home.”