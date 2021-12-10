Hijacking of plane with Pratasevich orchestrated by regime in Minsk: official

The Polish services are investigating the operations of the Belarusian secret services against the oppositionist Raman Pratasevich. Stanisław Żaryn, spokesman of Poland’s Minister for Secret Services Coordinator, said that evidence “clearly indicates that the hijacking of the Ryanair plane was an operation of the Belarusian secret services aimed at arresting the political opponent of Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime.”

“For this purpose, false information about the bomb threat was generated, the flight crew was terrorised and the passengers on board were deprived of liberty and freedom. We are definitely dealing with something that should be interpreted as actions of the nature of state terrorism carried out by the Belarusian services,” Mr Żaryn said.

Evidence collected during the investigation clearly shows that there was no bomb threat, and the entire operation was provoked by the Belarusian side in order to mislead the ship’s crew and persuade them to land in Minsk.

It was a planned operation by the Belarusian services. The flight crew was informed by an airspace controller about a bomb threat earlier than a crafted e-mail was sent about such a threat The plane, contrary to generally accepted safety procedures, was brought to the main airport and positioned near the terminal where bystanders were present.

“The evacuation of passengers was carried out in an unhurried manner and the search of potentially dangerous luggage was carried out in the immediate vicinity of the aircraft on which the allegedly explosive charge could be carried. A KGB officer gave orders to a flight controller in the tower in Minsk, which results from recordings secured by the Internal Security Agency [ABW],” the investigation indicated.

The Ryanair plane with Raman Pratasevich was forced into landing and he was arrested on May 23, 2021.