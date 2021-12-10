Rock Rachon: possible Russian aggression on Ukraine

Recently Joe Biden, the president of the United States and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held more than two-hour-long online talks. The main focus of the talks were the situation near the border of Ukraine, where Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops and according to Ukrainian and US intelligence may occur in the near future. This issue was the main topic of the recent episode of the “Rock Rachon” programme.

The US president informed his Russian counterpart that the US and their allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of further military escalation.

President Biden also spoke with the presidents of the Bucharest Nine (B9) countries and the President of Ukraine. During these conversations, he emphasised the importance of allied solidarity and once again assured that if Russia attacked Ukraine, the US would impose economic sanctions.

Moreover, Joe Biden announced that meetings between representatives of the US, Russia and “at least four important NATO allies” are going to take place in the near future.







The guests of “Rock Rachon” were George Friedman, American political scientist, founder and CEO of Stratfor and expert in geopolitics and modern war doctrine, Mykhailo Samus, the Director at The New Geopolitics Research Network and Matthew Tyrmand, a Polish-American economist, publicist and social activist writing for “Do Rzeczy” and “Wprost” weeklies.

According to George Friedman, both sides, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, lied to each other. Both politicians still have not decided what they are going to do while trying to calculate the risks.







“The real question is: how confident is Putin in his military capability of coordinating such a complex attack on such a large country, and I think that his problem is that it is a very good idea if he wins. But if he loses, if the attack breaks down just from internal forces, because it’s complex to do, now he is in a very different position and he is no longer the hero of Russia but just another failure,” Mr Friedman said.

“I think that Russia could take Ukraine but it would be a very long, complex campaign and there would be moments where there would be very serious questions of Russia: ‘exactly what have we achieved with this?’. I think Putin wants us to be terrified of the attack. He wants us to think of a Russian attack as so inevitable you may as well not resist,” he added.

On the other hand Mykhailo Samus’ opinion is that “Russia is step by step making their military infrastructure in Ukraine stronger and more active all the time and always. Now I could say that Russia really is ready for military operations against Ukraine, from tactical ones to strategic ones”.

He added that unfortunately even after the meeting of Biden and Putin “we cannot see any changes in the military situation around Ukraine, Russia didn’t withdraw any forces from the Ukrainian border yet”.

Mr Sumus concluded his interview by stating that “The good news of course, during this huge psychological operation by the Russians escalating their military forces close to the Ukrainian border, is that the Ukrainian forces have shown that they are ready to fight. The Ukrainian nation is very calm but in all the information spaces and social networks we are talking about the fact that Ukraininas will fight and it won’t be an easy military campaign for Russia”.