Justice minister for vaccinations but against mandatory jabs

Piotr Nowak/PAP

The Polish justice minister has described himself as being pro-vaccine but admitted that there are members of his party who do not want to get vaccinated against Covid.

Zbigniew Ziobro, who is also the leader of Solidary Poland, a junior member of the governing coalition, added that he saw a constitutional problem in being required to produce a Covid certificate to enter indoor public spaces.

“We support the freedom of public debate,” he told Catholic Radio on Friday. “There are people in my party, Solidary Poland, who do not want to get vaccinated.”

“I am trying to convince them to change their mind. But let me stress that I respect their choice and do not want to force them to do anything,” Ziobro said when asked about his opinion regarding the possibility of making vaccination certificates mandatory for accessing public spaces such as restaurants and churches.

Ziobro also said that Solidary Poland had voted against most such measures in the past, despite him being pro-vaccine himself.

“I do not support these measures because I love freedom,” he explained.

According to Ziobro, what is needed now is a debate regarding the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccines and the possible side effects.

On Monday, Left MPs filed in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, a draft law introducing obligatory vaccinations and more restrictions for unvaccinated people as well as giving managers the possibility to verify the Covid certificates of their staff.