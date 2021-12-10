Poland reports 24,991 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 571 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 24,991 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 571 deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 27,458 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 23,706 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 23,433 recorded the day prior, including 2,070 patients on ventilators, against a total of 2,788 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 716,951 people are under quarantine. So far 3,237,017 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 43,760,234 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 20,631,827 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.