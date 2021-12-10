121 attempts to illegally cross the border from BY-PL border on Thursday

“Yesterday there were 121 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland,” the Border Guard announced on Friday. Border Guard officers issued eight decisions to leave Poland’s territory.

The Border Guard also informed that in the section protected by the facility in Narewka, eastern Poland, a group of several people tried to get to the territory of Poland through a previously damaged concertina.

From the beginning of the year, the Border Guard recorded almost 40,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. In November, there were 8,900 attempts to cross the border illegally, in October — 17,500, September — 7,700, August — 3,500.

A state of emergency had been in force since September 2, due to migratory pressure in the border zone with Belarus. On the other hand, from December 1 to March 1, pursuant to the regulation of the Minister of Interior and Administration, Mariusz Kamiński, it is forbidden to stay on the border with Belarus. It covers 115 towns in the Podlaskie Province and 68 towns in the Lubelskie Province.