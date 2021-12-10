COVID-19: 24,991 new infections in Poland, active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 24,991 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country 3,785,036 including 460,091 still active. The number of active cases was 461,133 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 571 new fatalities – 148 from COVID-19 alone and 423 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in the country rose to 87,928.

Photo: TVP World

According to the ministry, a total of 716,951 people are quarantined and 3,237,017 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 460,091 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.







As of Friday, a total of 43,760,234 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,631,827 people have been fully vaccinated.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,070 out of 2,788 available.

Photo: TVP World

As of Friday morning, as many as 268,815,985 coronavirus cases, 5,305,060 deaths and 241,956,289 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 50,535,791. India has the second most with 34,674,744 cases and Brazil third with 22,177,059.