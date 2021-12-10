Parents should be convinced to let their kids be vaccinated – minister

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

The Polish education minister has said parents should be convinced to get their children vaccinated so they are protected against Covid and the education system can function.

Przemyslaw Czarnek added that he wanted as many children as possible vaccinated.

“We will be trying to convince parents to let their kids get a Covid vaccine,” Czarnek told Polish Radio on Friday, adding that the point was to persuade them in a rational way, and not to force them.

“Let us convince parents by offering them reliable information,” Czarnek said, adding that vaccines were the best way to protect against the disease and against death.

According to the minister, the more children above five years of age who are vaccinated, the more stable the education system will be.

Polish children, aged 5-11, can receive their first Covid-19 vaccine shots from December 16.

In late November, the European Medicines Agency gave the green light for the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to be administered to children aged 5-11. However, the dosage for the youngest group is a third of the amount given to teens and adults.