No breakthrough after Biden-Putin talks: White House

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the US administration did not plan any new talks between the US and Russia with NATO countries in the coming days. The announcement of such talks was announced on Wednesday by President Joe Biden.

US to respond strongly in event of Russian military escalation in Ukraine: Biden

The leaders of the world’s two powerhouses: US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, held more than two-hour-long online…

see more

When asked during a press conference about Biden’s words about the announcement by Friday of new talks with Russia and the participation of “at least four” NATO allies, Ms Psaki replied that there would be no such announcement.

“The president has talks today with the B9 countries (Bucharest Nine – PAP). This group includes allies from NATO. And of course we are in contact every day with our NATO allies” said the spokeswoman.

She added that during Tuesday’s videoconference, Presidents Biden and Vladimir Putin committed to further US-Russian talks in lower-level teams, but stressed that no other formats and mechanisms for talks are currently foreseen.

The main topic of Mr Biden’s talks with Vladimir Putin was the tense situation around Ukraine caused by the concentration of Russian troops at the country’s borders.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced on Thursday that he had talked with US leader Joe Biden, among others, on possible formats for resolving the conflict in Donbas.

“I finished the 1.5-hour conversation with the US president. The president informed me about the content of the negotiations with Putin. We also talked about possible formats for resolving the conflict in Donbas and we talked about the course of internal reforms in Ukraine,” Mr Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

The telephone conversation between Mr Biden and Mr Zelenskiy took place two days after the online meeting of the US and Russian presidents.