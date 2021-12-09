Poles at risk of lower pensions in future, OECD reports

Future retirees in Poland will receive less than 40 percent of their current earnings, reports the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Over the last two decades, Poland has recorded a decline in the number of old-age pensioners and an increase in employment, the organisation wrote in “OECD Pensions at a Glance,” a report on the impact of the pandemic on pension systems that was published on Tuesday.

“Although life expectancy gains in old age have slowed somewhat since 2010, the pace of aging will be faster over the next two decades,” the report said.

The authors added that the size of the working-age population is projected to fall by more than one-quarter by 2060 in most Southern, Central and Eastern European countries.

Maciej Lis, a co-author of the report, said that “the relative income situation of people older than 65 years has deteriorated significantly in Poland over the last 20 years.”

“Currently, the average income of older people relative to the population average is slightly below the OECD average. If the retirement age does not increase significantly, the ratio of pensions to wages (replacement rate) will be one of the lowest in the OECD,” he stated.

Mr Lis added that during the Covid pandemic-related crisis, Poland was one of only a few OECD countries in which wage subsidies (the so-called idle-time subsidies) did not increase pension rights, apart from the fact that this period was included in the number of years of service. This was because the subsidies only covered wages, and did not increase the base of social security contributions, on which pension rights are acquired.

He also said that over the past 20 years, spending on pensions in relation to GDP has remained stable in Poland, as the demographic pressure has been offset mainly by employment growth, but also by a reduction in the pension-to-wage ratio.